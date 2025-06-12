US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy to complete her mission in Russia soon

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy will soon complete her mission in Russia, the US Embassy said.

"Join our special livestream at 6:30 p.m. Moscow time tomorrow, June 13, to say goodbye to Ambassador Lynne Tracy, who will soon complete her mission at the US Embassy in Russia," the embassy wrote on Telegram.

Tracy was appointed as US ambassador to Russia under then-President Joe Biden in December 2022. She was the first woman to ever lead the US diplomatic mission in Moscow. Tracy arrived in Russia on January 26, 2023, and assumed her studies on January 30. On April 5, 2023, she took part in a ceremony where foreign envoys presented their credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin.