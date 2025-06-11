Trump eager for peace in Ukraine, even if most in US Congress are not — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is determined to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, even if the majority of Congress is opposed, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated.

"This president is committed to peace in that conflict. Ultimately, peace serves our national interests, and we think the interest of both parties, even if that outcome will not be preferable to many in this room and many in our country," the defense chief emphasized during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

"As a result, a negotiated peace in Ukraine makes America look strong, makes us look like we understand the state of the world and where we want to be focused," Hegseth added.

In response, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, chairman of the defense subcommittee hosting the hearing, remarked that officials "don't want a headline at the end of this conflict that says ‘Russia wins and America loses.’"

"Senator, I would just say, given the approach of President Trump, that's not the headline," Hegseth replied.