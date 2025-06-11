Chisinau impedes formation of united opposition by all means — ex-president

CHISINAU, June 11. /TASS/. The Moldovan government is placing numerous obstacles in the way of forming a united opposition, Igor Dodon, leader of the Party of Socialists and former president of the republic, told TASS.

"The authorities understand they are losing public support and, therefore, keep changing the rules for participating in elections," Dodon said.

"For example, they have imposed unrealistic requirements for forming political blocs. They’ve banned the inclusion of party names in a bloc’s title, prohibited the use of party symbols, and introduced other restrictions," he explained.