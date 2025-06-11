{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Chisinau impedes formation of united opposition by all means — ex-president

Igor Dodon said that the authorities understand they are losing public support and, therefore, keep changing the rules for participating in elections

CHISINAU, June 11. /TASS/. The Moldovan government is placing numerous obstacles in the way of forming a united opposition, Igor Dodon, leader of the Party of Socialists and former president of the republic, told TASS.

"The authorities understand they are losing public support and, therefore, keep changing the rules for participating in elections," Dodon said.

"For example, they have imposed unrealistic requirements for forming political blocs. They’ve banned the inclusion of party names in a bloc’s title, prohibited the use of party symbols, and introduced other restrictions," he explained.

Middle East conflict
Medics in Gaza Strip need 7,000 blood units due to lack of donors
Director of Gaza’s Medical Laboratories and Blood Banks Department Sahar Ghanem urged "the entire world to interfere" in order to save the patients in local hospitals
Gunman who staged shooting in Graz's school commits suicide — police
The alleged perpetrator was identified as a 21-year-old Austrian living near Graz, representatives of the Austrian Interior Ministry said
NATO aims to 'fully expend' Ukraine’s human, industrial potential — Russian embassy
According to the Russian embassy, "the fate of Ukraine and its inhabitants, on the other hand, is of little concern to NATO military planners"
US no longer sees creation of Palestinian state its goal — ambassador
Mike Huckabee admitted that if such a state were created, it could appear not on the territory of the West Bank, but in another Muslim state in the region
Defense ministry files almost one-billion-ruble lawsuit against aircraft maker Tupolev
The company is engaged in the development, production and testing of aviation equipment for various purposes
US to close all USAID overseas offices by September 30 — paper
According to the publication, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "ordered the abolishment of the agency’s entire international workforce, transferring control of foreign assistance programs directly to the state department"
IN BRIEF: What is known about exchange of bodies of soldiers between Russia, Ukraine
Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky noted that on Thursday, Moscow and Kiev will begin urgent "sanitary exchanges" of heavily wounded prisoners of war
Europe rejects Trump’s peace initiative for Ukraine, says Hungarian prime minister
"Europeans are not supporting the US president’s peace initiative and, in fact, want to push him back toward a pro-war stance," Viktor Orban said
Rostec CEO brands Challenger tank 'a cooking pot'
Russian designers also studied German-made Leopard tank and found no breakthrough solutions to borrow
Kiev’s unwillingness to compromise to lead to more territorial losses — Russian negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky said that "if Ukraine keeps being driven by the national interests of others, then we will be simply forced to respond"
EC proposes sanctions against Nord Stream, banks, tankers, and oil — von der Leyen
The sanctions will include a ban on European businesses from any transactions related to the Nord Stream pipeline, blacklisting 77 tankers that transport oil
IN BRIEF: What is known about last night’s Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
Three children suffered injuries in a drone strike on a border area in the Kursk Region
NATO boosts presence in Black Sea under fabricated pretexts — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that the concentration of NATO’s military might in the region is absolutely unfounded and only leads to the further exacerbation of the military and political environment
Russia, US continue direct contact to eliminate 'irritants' in bilateral relations
The next round of talks will take place "in Moscow in the near future"
Los Angeles authorities examine possibility of curfew - mayor
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the final decision is yet to be made
Russia has necessary experience to mitigate impact of lower oil price cap — Kremlin
Russia has long operated under such conditions, which the Russian side continues to regard as unlawful, Dmitry Peskov said
Israel denies its envoy's statement about Patriot deliveries to Kiev — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia is relying on the official assurances from Israel that the country has not supplied weapons to Ukraine and does not intend to do so in the future
AI may help to create non-existing toxin — Russia’s chief sanitary doctor
It is possible to create a system that will analyze all possible combinations of atoms, all possible sequences of amino acids and come up with a result that previously not existed on the planet, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said
Pentagon disagrees US should employ 'every tool' to pressure Russia
Pete Hegseth stressed that the United States had "a lot of tools in a lot of places"
US welcomes progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, communicates with both — State Department
US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said, that US remain in close contact with both parties at the highest levels
Russia gave US roadmap on return of diplomatic property — ambassador
Russia reacted to the seizure of diplomatic property as an openly hostile act
Russian diplomat condemns Kiev’s refusal to accept bodies of fallen soldiers as disgrace
"In all these years, there has never been clearer evidence of the Kiev regime and its sponsors losing their human nature," Maria Zakharova stressed
Israel did not transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
Ambassador Mikhail Brodsky did not specify the timing or quantity of the systems transferred to Kiev
Houthis call for moving embassies in Tel Aviv away from possible rebel targets
If the enemy government does not meet the relevant requirements of any of the embassies, Houthis recommend that these diplomatic missions be closed so that the enemy does not put them at risk
Russia hammers Ukrainian military enterprises, sites in Kiev in overnight strike
The ministry said that all the designated targets were struck
Russia fully ready to hand bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian service members over to Kiev — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, on June 7, Russia delivered 1,212 bodies to the designated area on the Belarus-Ukraine border, however, "the Kiev regime refused to accept them"
Yemen's Houthis announce new strike on Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport
According to the statement, two ballistic missiles were launched at the site
Moscow hands bodies of 1,212 soldiers over to Ukraine, get bodies of 27 Russian troops
Russia and Ukraine reached a humanitarian agreement during talks in Istanbul on June 2
Musk's father says his son tried to buy rocket in Russia
According to his father, Musk began to engage in his own rocket production within the company SpaceX
No legal ways for Ukraine to extend Zelensky’s powers — senior Russian lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin pointed out that Zelensky’s presidential term had expired a year ago
Ukrainian intel agency reports fires at three industrial facilities in Kiev
According to the report, the blazes have been extinguished
IN BRIEF: Unity, traditional values - what Putin said at Security Council
"Legislative and regulatory acts aimed at protecting traditional values need to be improved," the Russian president said
NATO countries should already be starting to learn Russian — MFA spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova suggested that if NATO countries had engaged with the Russian language earlier, they wouldn’t have wasted money trying to cancel Russian culture, history, and economy
Press review: Moscow sees no peace intent in Kiev as US aids Ukraine strikes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 11th
Plane with second group of Russian POWs arrives in Moscow Region
The servicemen were returned to Russia as part of an exchange agreement reached in Istanbul
Ukrainian journalist recognizes threatening situation for Ukraine in Sumy Region
Earlier, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that over the past week Russian units had created several bridgeheads for further advance and forming a buffer zone in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions
Potential sanctions against RDIF prove EC opposes Russia-EU business dialogue — RDIF CEO
"Von der Leyen’s statements suggest that the EU wants the conflict in Ukraine to persist and is highly displeased with RDIF’s efforts to restore Russia-US relations and its involvement in Moscow’s peace initiatives," Kirill Dmitriev said
Death toll in Graz school shooting increases to 10 — newspaper
Chancellor Christian Stocker called the shooting a national tragedy, while the government declared three days of mourning
UK army chief says regrets breakdown in ties with Russian military
"In a dangerous world, not having those mil-to-mil communications - that’s a regret," Admiral Tony Radakin remarked
Democrats ignored migration problem for decades, which caused current unrest — WP
In The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius opinion, Democrats were guided by short-term political interests of party leaders
Instigators of Ukrainian conflict are hiding abroad — Belarusian Foreign Ministry
Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov pointed out that the objectives set by these conflict instigators have yet to be realized
Slovakia not going to back 18th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions — PM
The Slovak Republic will not support the forthcoming 18th package of sanctions against Russia unless the European Commission provides it with a realistic resolution to the crisis in which Slovakia would find itself, Prime Minister Robert Fico said
Iranian Defense Minister threatens US with strikes on all American bases in Middle East
According to Major-General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Tehran recently conducted a test of a missile equipped with a 2-ton warhead, underscoring the extensive capabilities of its operational forces
Belarus not to tolerate attempts to block merchant ships in Baltic Sea — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president drew attention to the fact that, unlike in Belarus, a troubled situation prevails in the region and in the world as a whole
Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia are European countries’ puppets, says Lavrov
"In reality, the so-called European grands are orchestrating Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania to pursue their own objectives," the Russian foreign minister said
Russia recognizes Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory — MFA spokeswoman
Vladimir Medinsky "commented exclusively on the tragedy around the armed conflict," Maria Zakharova emphasized as she cautioned against "pulling out non-existent messages or recombining words"
US cuts costs for Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — Pentagon chief
This program is one of Washington's arms supply channels to Kiev
Deterrence of Russia should be Europe’s responsibility — Pentagon chief
Pete Hegseth warned in late April that the United States can no longer be the guarantor of Europe’s security
Trump committed to peace, Pentagon chief says in response to call to boost ties with Kiev
Pete Hegseth responded negatively to the question of whether his statements mean that he is, in fact, abandoning Ukraine to its fate
Mercenary from Colombia sentenced to 28 years for participating in Kursk incursion
Pablo Puentes Borges was convicted on multiple charges, including participation as a mercenary in armed conflict, illegal crossing of the state border and two counts of terrorist acts
Key statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry on London role in attacks on Russia, other
Ukraine would be helpless in its terrorist attacks against Russia without the support of the UK
Russia has no wish to go to war with Europe, says Belarusian foreign minister
Maxim Ryzhenkov criticized Western elites for their portrayal of Russia and Belarus as threats, accusing them of militarizing their countries at the expense of their own taxpayers under the guise of security concerns
EC's intention to lower price cap for Russian oil destabilizes energy markets — Kremlin
The new sanctions package will include a ban on European businesses from any transactions related to the Nord Stream pipelines
State Duma approves amendment on national digital service
The new service will perform functions of the national messenger for correspondence, telephone calls, and will also become the platform to receive public and commercial services
Six injured in Ukrainian drone strike on industrial facility in Russia’s Belgorod Region
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that all the injured were taken to the Shebekino Central District Hospital where they are receiving the necessary treatment
Russian forces eliminate all US-made Bradley IFVs sent to Ukraine — Rostec chief
An infantry fighting vehicle should be quick, mobile and capable of moving across rough terrain and also across rivers afloat without bridges and roads, Sergey Chemezov said
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Trump says maintained great relationship with Putin
On June 4, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had their fourth telephone conversation since the American leader took office, which lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes
More US troops deployed in Los Angeles than in Iraq, Syria — TV
Mass detentions of undocumented migrants began in Los Angeles on June 6, when citizens took to the streets in response to the raids
Russia, Israel maintain mutual respect, good relations — Deputy Foreign Minister
According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Russia and Israel also ties "a brace that applies to the common fight against the Nazi Germany
Russian Gymnastics Federation announces return of athletes to international sports
The federation stressed that efforts are ongoing for Russian athletes to resume full-fledged participation in international sports
US national intelligence chief says world is close to nuclear apocalypse like never before
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard went on to say that modern nuclear weapons are way more powerful than the bomb used by the United States in 1945
Orban replies to Zelensky’s threats to Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, that country doesn't want to give the Hungarian money to Ukraine
West seeks to escalate conflict in Ukraine at any cost — Foreign Ministry
"This testifies to the aggressive attitude of the Western European allies of the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
Russian troops developing an offensive in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Kiev loses 1,275 troops in all frontline areas over past day
SBU chief 'fully confessed,' announcing plotting new terror attacks in Russia — diplomat
"And, given that financing comes from abroad, this is international terrorism," Maria Zakharova added
Russia seeks to end conflict with Ukraine as soon as possible — top negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky noted that the Ukraine conflict is instead a fratricidal fight between two states with a common language and culture that are essentially one people and are destined to be close allies
Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 40 UAVs in past day
In the Rakityansky district, a Ukrainian UAV struck a trade outlet in the settlement of Proletarsky and the number of those injured increased to three people
Moscow, Kiev to begin urgent swaps of wounded POWs on June 12 — head of Russian delegation
On June 7, Ukraine unexpectedly delayed "both the acceptance of bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war," Vladimir Medinsky recalled
IAEA cooperated with Israel against Iran — intelligence source
According to the report, the IAEA also allegedly disclosed to Israel the names of Iranian nuclear scientists, who were later assassinated in sabotage attacks
IN BRIEF: What is known about school shooting in Austrian city of Graz
According to the local police, the attacker acted alone, and his motives remain unclear
INTERVIEW: Russia seeks model of non-confrontational co-existence with US — ambassador
The Alexander Darchiev went on to say that his objectives include "sanitizing bilateral cooperation by removing multiple barriers and restrictions imposed as part of sanctions and counter-sanctions
Russia returns 2nd group of servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in POW exchange
The Russian servicemen are currently staying on the territory of Belarus where they are receiving required psychological and medical assistance
Curfew imposed in downtown Los Angeles amid unrest
The restrictions will be imposed at 8:00 p.m. local time and will remain in force until 6:00 a.m. local time
US decides on arms decommissioning bearing Ukraine conflict in mind — defense chief
Pete Hegseth assured that Washington had not been informed in advance by Kiev of its plans to strike Russian military airfields with drones
Los Angeles police initiate mass arrests of curfew violators
The police did not specify the number of those arrested
Rostec says Russia dropped dollar in arms trade settlements
Military and technical cooperation is not limited to deliveries of finished products anymore, CEO Sergey Chemezov added
Everybody on board plane that triggered emergency transponder in Yakutia found safe
Earlier, contact was lost with the An-2 multipurpose aircraft as the plane operated by MiAn airline was on a mission for forest fire detection
INTERVIEW: Golden Dome missile shield plans delay Russia-US strategic stability dialogue
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted earlier that Washington was promptly advancing in developing the Golden Dome missile defense system
United States, China ended trade negotiations in London — Reuters
The Chinese side was represented by Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng
Ukrainian military acknowledges damage at airfield targeted by Russian forces
The Russian Armed Forces delivered an overnight coordinated strike at the Ukrainian tactical aviation airfield near the town of Dubno in the Rovno region
Trump tells Netanyahu he now opposes military action against Iran — Axios
According to the portal, Netanyahu told Trump that "the Iranians are experts at stalling"
Buffer zone between Russia and NATO to guarantee peace, says Hungarian prime minister
Viktor Orban said it is necessary to return to the pre-war concept of a buffer zone
EC to face resistance from Hungary, Slovakia to new sanctions against Russia — Politico
The new package of sanctions in particular, includes a ban on the supply of oil products from third countries to the EU, produced on the basis of refining Russian oil
Russia ready to assist Iran with removal of excess nuclear fuel — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow maintains regular contact with Tehran
No specific accords on Putin-Trump encounter yet — ambassador
"Encounters at the highest and high levels require careful preparations in order to achieve significant results," Alexander Darchiev said
National pride rising as Russians rate country among world’s top — poll
The survey found that an overwhelming majority of respondents believe Russia deserves a higher position on the world stage than it currently occupies
Ukrainian troops cut off their own way to retreat by blowing up bridge west of Donetsk
The source emphasized that the Ukrainian military has been issued an ultimatum on this part of the frontline
Protests against Trump’s migration policies continue in New York
People with Mexican, Palestinian, Israeli and Brazilian flags gathered outside a court building in Manhattan
Ukraine's refusal to accept soldiers’ bodies heralds war of civilizations — French expert
"This contempt for the fallen is truly shocking," Xavier Moreau said
Russia open for constructive, mutually respectful cooperation with Japan — envoy
In Russian Ambassador in Tokyo Nikolay Nozdrev words, Moscow is focused on "preserving and multiplying the existing formats of cooperation
Next round of Russia-US talks on irritants to be held in Moscow — envoy
The sides decided to move the talks to the two countries’ capitals in the latest round of consultations in Istanbul on April 10, Alexander Darchiev stated
Protests in US constitute internal problem — Russian MFA
"This is not the 'hand of the Kremlin' or the 'intrigues of Beijing,'" Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova clarified
Germany’s conflict with Russia due to its arms supplies to Ukraine — top Russian lawmaker
Germany’s supply of weapons to the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, weapons which are being used, among other things, against civilians, is in itself a trigger for conflict between Russia and Germany, Vyacheslav Volodin said
California governor files emergency lawsuit against military entering LA
Gavin Newsom stated, that the courts "must immediately block these illegal actions"
Mother commits ritual murder of 3-year-old daughter in western Ukraine — local police
The suspect currently remains in custody as pretrial investigations continue
Ukraine’s Zelensky says he should lead talks on territories, not delegation in Istanbul
The Ukranian delegation does not have a mandate to discuss Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Vladimir Zelensky said
West forces Iran to implement JCPOA without lifting sanctions — Russian envoy
Mikhail Ulyanov stated that the Eurotroika and the United States submitted to the IAEA Board of Governors a draft resolution on the Iranian nuclear program, which he described as "extremely negative and unfair"
National Guard wipes out over 500 Ukrainian troops in border areas of central Russia
According to the report, in those areas, National Guard units have accomplished more than 8,000 combat and service-related tasks
UK chief of defense staff answers in Russian to question about need to learn Russian
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte advised the bloc’s member countries to increase their defense expenditures to 5% or otherwise learn the Russian language
US conducts ‘pragmatic bargaining’ with Russia — ambassador Darchiev
Commenting on the nature of the dialogue, Russia’s ambassador to the United States emphasized a positive shift
