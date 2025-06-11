Gaza death toll exceeds 55,000 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, June 11. /TASS/. The total number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli army's actions since October 2023 has exceeded 55,000, the enclave's Health Ministry said on Telegram.

According to the statement, another 127,000 Arabs received injuries.

The ministry added that over the past 24 hours, medics and rescuers have recovered the bodies of 123 more victims, while over 470 people have applied to receive medical assistance. The agency also noted that many bodies remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It said that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.

The Israel Defense Forces announced the start of Operation Gideon’s Chariots in the northern and southern parts of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza. Netanyahu said the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza Strip.