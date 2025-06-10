US welcomes progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, communicates with both — State Department

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. The US administration welcomes the progress made at the Russian-Ukrainian talks; it does not engage in them, but maintains communication with both sides, US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said at a briefing.

"The president and the secretary have been saying for a while that the only real solution can come with the parties talking directly, and that is what we've been seeing here, at least in this regard. And we, of course, remain in close contact with both parties at the highest levels. And we welcome the success, the movement, more prisoner exchanges," the diplomat noted.

"We're not involved in that as the State Department," she concluded.