UK army chief says regrets breakdown in ties with Russian military

LONDON, June 10. /TASS/. Chief of the UK Defense Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin, expressed regret over the breakdown in communication with Chief of the Russian General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov.

"I used to have calls with General Gerasimov," he said while responding to questions from members of the House of Commons Defense Committee. According to Radakin, he and then-Defense Secretary Ben Wallace met with Gerasimov around 10 days before Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.

"In a dangerous world, not having those mil-to-mil communications - that’s a regret," the admiral remarked.