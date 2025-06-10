MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has emphasized that Russia has no desire to engage in conflict with European nations. During a meeting with students at MGIMO University, as reported by the BelTA news agency, he addressed Western narratives suggesting that, following the resolution of the Ukraine crisis, Russia might target cities like London, Paris, and Berlin.

Ryzhenkov dismissed these claims, stating, "Come on, guys, don't be silly. No one is going anywhere. There was no intention to expand conflicts before, and there is none now - nor will there be in the future. This runs counter to the very nature of Russia, its leadership, and its people."

He also criticized Western elites for their portrayal of Russia and Belarus as threats, accusing them of militarizing their countries at the expense of their own taxpayers under the guise of security concerns.