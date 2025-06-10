United States, China ended trade negotiations in London — Reuters

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. Representatives of the United States and China ended their trade negotiations in the capital of the United Kingdom, Reuters said, citing an unnamed US official.

The Chinese side was represented during talks, which started on June 9, by Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were in the US delegation.

The mechanism of trade and economic consultations between the two countries was established in conclusion of negotiations in Geneva held from May 10 to 11. Beijing and Washington agreed at the meeting to partly reduce mutual tariffs, which climbed to 100% by May.