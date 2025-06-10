{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
United States, China ended trade negotiations in London — Reuters

The Chinese side was represented by Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. Representatives of the United States and China ended their trade negotiations in the capital of the United Kingdom, Reuters said, citing an unnamed US official.

The Chinese side was represented during talks, which started on June 9, by Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were in the US delegation.

The mechanism of trade and economic consultations between the two countries was established in conclusion of negotiations in Geneva held from May 10 to 11. Beijing and Washington agreed at the meeting to partly reduce mutual tariffs, which climbed to 100% by May.

Curfew imposed in downtown Los Angeles amid unrest
The restrictions will be imposed at 8:00 p.m. local time and will remain in force until 6:00 a.m. local time
Israeli attacks on Gaza’s public facilities equal to war crimes — UN
According to the organization, Israel's war crimes include "attacks against civilians and willful killing, in their attacks on educational facilities that caused civilian casualties"
Ukraine does not take soldiers’ bodies for fear of recognizing losses — Russian delegation
Vladimir Medinsky noted that Ukraine had passed a law, under which the family of the deceased receives a very large compensation from American money
NATO aims to 'fully expend' Ukraine’s human, industrial potential — Russian embassy
According to the Russian embassy, "the fate of Ukraine and its inhabitants, on the other hand, is of little concern to NATO military planners"
Rutte urges NATO allies to boost defense or learn Russian
In recent months, the North Atlantic Alliance and EU leaders have been repeating the "Russian threat" narrative, even as neither the NATO chief nor European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have explained why Moscow would need to attack NATO countries
Orban replies to Zelensky’s threats to Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, that country doesn't want to give the Hungarian money to Ukraine
Israel did not transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
Ambassador Mikhail Brodsky did not specify the timing or quantity of the systems transferred to Kiev
National Guard wipes out over 500 Ukrainian troops in border areas of central Russia
According to the report, in those areas, National Guard units have accomplished more than 8,000 combat and service-related tasks
Russia, Israel maintain mutual respect, good relations — Deputy Foreign Minister
According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Russia and Israel also ties "a brace that applies to the common fight against the Nazi Germany
Russia’s Battlegroup Center expands area of liberated territories in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Kiev loses roughly 1,350 troops in all frontline areas over past day
FSB nabs Russian citizen for planning terror plot in southern Krasnodar Region
Earlier, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service, the suspect took photos of military sites for Ukrainian intelligence agencies and gathered information on the movement of Black Sea Fleet ships
IN BRIEF: Unity, traditional values - what Putin said at Security Council
"Legislative and regulatory acts aimed at protecting traditional values need to be improved," the Russian president said
UK army chief says regrets breakdown in ties with Russian military
"In a dangerous world, not having those mil-to-mil communications - that’s a regret," Admiral Tony Radakin remarked
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
Belarus not to tolerate attempts to block merchant ships in Baltic Sea — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president drew attention to the fact that, unlike in Belarus, a troubled situation prevails in the region and in the world as a whole
Agreement on visa waiver between Russia, Myanmar to be signed in September — ministry
The document will be signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum
IN BRIEF: What is known about school shooting in Austrian city of Graz
According to the local police, the attacker acted alone, and his motives remain unclear
Slovakia not going to back 18th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions — PM
The Slovak Republic will not support the forthcoming 18th package of sanctions against Russia unless the European Commission provides it with a realistic resolution to the crisis in which Slovakia would find itself, Prime Minister Robert Fico said
Russian stock indices mixed on Tuesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.56%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index ticked up by 0.14%
Szijjarto accuses Zelensky of crude anti-Hungarian propaganda
"The reason for this very crude propaganda is obviously that Hungary is on the side of peace and does not supply weapons to Ukraine," the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and foreign economic relations said
Protesters opposing Trump’s immigration policy ransack stores in Los Angeles — media
According to the report, looters broke into a T-Mobile cell phone store by smashing the glass front door
Protests against Trump’s migration policies continue in New York
People with Mexican, Palestinian, Israeli and Brazilian flags gathered outside a court building in Manhattan
US court to review California’s lawsuit against Trump on June 12 — document
The hearings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. local time
US decides on arms decommissioning bearing Ukraine conflict in mind — defense chief
Pete Hegseth assured that Washington had not been informed in advance by Kiev of its plans to strike Russian military airfields with drones
Russia’s deputy foreign minister mulls situation in Yemen with ambassador — ministry
The parties noted the importance of a collective search for ways of a political and diplomatic settlement of the Yemeni crisis
Only diplomacy capable of resolving Ukrainian conflict — Slovak MFA
Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar noted that Slovakia supports an early resolution to the crisis and is providing significant humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Russia has no wish to go to war with Europe, says Belarusian foreign minister
Maxim Ryzhenkov criticized Western elites for their portrayal of Russia and Belarus as threats, accusing them of militarizing their countries at the expense of their own taxpayers under the guise of security concerns
Peskov describes criminal case against Latvian MP Roslikov as 'witch hunt'
The Russian presidential spokesman also said that society and political circles in Latvia are gripped by a Russophobia so pervasive that it overrides common sense
Key statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry on London role in attacks on Russia, other
Ukraine would be helpless in its terrorist attacks against Russia without the support of the UK
Ukrainian army loses 444,000 troops during military operation — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, the liberation of several residential settlements in Donbass, disclosed Kiev attempts to prevent the collapse of the front
Plane with second group of Russian POWs arrives in Moscow Region
The servicemen were returned to Russia as part of an exchange agreement reached in Istanbul
Uzbekistan’s mineral resources estimated at $3 trillion — president
Shavkat Mirziyoyev promised a 10-year period of fiscal benefits for investors that will start exploration in the country and establish the finished goods production chain
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 78.6 rubles for June 11
The official euro rate was reduced by 57 kopecks to 89.7918 rubles
Russia must defend decisive role of its people in defeating Nazism, says Putin
The Russian president stressed the ongoing need for systematic work in historical education and in combating the falsification of history
Events in certain LA areas qualify as ‘insurrection’ — Trump
The Insurrection Act, introduced in 1807, grants a US president the authority to deploy armed forces within the country
Yemen's Houthis announce new strike on Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport
According to the statement, two ballistic missiles were launched at the site
IAEA cooperated with Israel against Iran — intelligence source
According to the report, the IAEA also allegedly disclosed to Israel the names of Iranian nuclear scientists, who were later assassinated in sabotage attacks
RTS Index slowing down after official currency rates release
The RTS Index moved downward by 0.32% to 1,086.06 points
Ukraine’s Zelensky says he should lead talks on territories, not delegation in Istanbul
The Ukranian delegation does not have a mandate to discuss Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Vladimir Zelensky said
State Duma approved amendments to 2025 federal budget
The budget deficit is expected to be 3.8 trillion rubles ($47.6 bln) or 1.7% of GDP
Russian diplomat condemns Kiev’s refusal to accept bodies of fallen soldiers as disgrace
"In all these years, there has never been clearer evidence of the Kiev regime and its sponsors losing their human nature," Maria Zakharova stressed
Press review: Kiev rejects fallen soldiers’ return as Musk rift exposes Trump policy flaws
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 9th
Putin says safeguarding traditional values is extremely important
"The topic is highly significant and relevant and is directly connected with ensuring Russia's sovereignty and national interests," the Russian president said
Ukrainian troops cut off their own way to retreat by blowing up bridge west of Donetsk
The source emphasized that the Ukrainian military has been issued an ultimatum on this part of the frontline
Trump tells Netanyahu he now opposes military action against Iran — Axios
According to the portal, Netanyahu told Trump that "the Iranians are experts at stalling"
Ukrainian military acknowledges damage at airfield targeted by Russian forces
The Russian Armed Forces delivered an overnight coordinated strike at the Ukrainian tactical aviation airfield near the town of Dubno in the Rovno region
US welcomes progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, communicates with both — State Department
US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said, that US remain in close contact with both parties at the highest levels
Potential sanctions against RDIF prove EC opposes Russia-EU business dialogue — RDIF CEO
"Von der Leyen’s statements suggest that the EU wants the conflict in Ukraine to persist and is highly displeased with RDIF’s efforts to restore Russia-US relations and its involvement in Moscow’s peace initiatives," Kirill Dmitriev said
Russian tour aggregators propose to legally restrict return of Booking.com, Airbnb
Head of the Association of Tour Aggregators Alexander Bragin noted that some subsidiaries of Western companies have not been formally closed
Everybody on board plane that triggered emergency transponder in Yakutia found safe
Earlier, contact was lost with the An-2 multipurpose aircraft as the plane operated by MiAn airline was on a mission for forest fire detection
AI may help to create non-existing toxin — Russia’s chief sanitary doctor
It is possible to create a system that will analyze all possible combinations of atoms, all possible sequences of amino acids and come up with a result that previously not existed on the planet, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said
Russia ready to promote peace on Korean Peninsula — envoy to Seoul
Georgy Zinovyev also emphasized that, despite existing challenges, Russia and South Korea retain the potential to restore mutually beneficial cooperation
New billionaire emerges in Russia who earned wealth in pharma — Forbes
Petr Bely’s fortune is based on his controlling stock interest in Promomed PJSC
Russia recognizes Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory — MFA spokeswoman
Vladimir Medinsky "commented exclusively on the tragedy around the armed conflict," Maria Zakharova emphasized as she cautioned against "pulling out non-existent messages or recombining words"
Death toll in Graz school shooting increases to 10 — newspaper
Chancellor Christian Stocker called the shooting a national tragedy, while the government declared three days of mourning
What we know about aftermath of Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions
An eight-year-old boy was injured when UAV debris fell on the territory of Belgorod
Deputy PM likely to lead Uzbekistan’s delegation at SPIEF
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 18-21
Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia are European countries’ puppets, says Lavrov
"In reality, the so-called European grands are orchestrating Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania to pursue their own objectives," the Russian foreign minister said
Instigators of Ukrainian conflict are hiding abroad — Belarusian Foreign Ministry
Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov pointed out that the objectives set by these conflict instigators have yet to be realized
Gunman who staged shooting in Graz's school commits suicide — police
The alleged perpetrator was identified as a 21-year-old Austrian living near Graz, representatives of the Austrian Interior Ministry said
Catapult of UTS-800 trainer successfully passes trials
KSAP-800 provides for a safe leaving of the aircraft in the whole range of altitudes and speed of UTS-800, the enterprise said
Musk's father says his son tried to buy rocket in Russia
According to his father, Musk began to engage in his own rocket production within the company SpaceX
President of Uzbekistan discussed energy partnership with Russian Deputy PM
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Alexander Novak reviewed issues of practical implementation of earlier reached agreements
Mercenary from Colombia sentenced to 28 years for participating in Kursk incursion
Pablo Puentes Borges was convicted on multiple charges, including participation as a mercenary in armed conflict, illegal crossing of the state border and two counts of terrorist acts
US no longer sees creation of Palestinian state its goal — ambassador
Mike Huckabee admitted that if such a state were created, it could appear not on the territory of the West Bank, but in another Muslim state in the region
Russia hammers Ukrainian military enterprises, sites in Kiev in overnight strike
The ministry said that all the designated targets were struck
US cuts costs for Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — Pentagon chief
This program is one of Washington's arms supply channels to Kiev
Putin to deliver speech at SPIEF on June 20 — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Russian president will take part in a panel discussion
State Duma approves amendment on national digital service
The new service will perform functions of the national messenger for correspondence, telephone calls, and will also become the platform to receive public and commercial services
Ukrainian journalist recognizes threatening situation for Ukraine in Sumy Region
Earlier, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that over the past week Russian units had created several bridgeheads for further advance and forming a buffer zone in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions
Next round of Russia-US talks on irritants to be held in Moscow — envoy
The sides decided to move the talks to the two countries’ capitals in the latest round of consultations in Istanbul on April 10, Alexander Darchiev stated
Ukraine's refusal to accept soldiers’ bodies heralds war of civilizations — French expert
"This contempt for the fallen is truly shocking," Xavier Moreau said
Russia opposes external interference in Iraq’s domestic affairs — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya welcomed the actions of the Iraqi leadership aimed at preventing the country from being drawn into regional crises amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Rostec says Russia dropped dollar in arms trade settlements
Military and technical cooperation is not limited to deliveries of finished products anymore, CEO Sergey Chemezov added
Trump committed to peace, Pentagon chief says in response to call to boost ties with Kiev
Pete Hegseth responded negatively to the question of whether his statements mean that he is, in fact, abandoning Ukraine to its fate
No signals yet on EU’s search for common ground with Russia on security — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Europe remains focused on the war
Russia’s Nepomniachtchi to skip 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships
The Grandmaster intended to play at the tournament as part of the WR Chess team
Rostec CEO brands Challenger tank 'a cooking pot'
Russian designers also studied German-made Leopard tank and found no breakthrough solutions to borrow
INTERVIEW: NATO expansion must stop to resolve conflict with West — MFA
"The US side should take practical steps aimed at eliminating the root causes of fundamental security contradictions between us," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Moscow needs to respond to NATO’s aggressive actions near Russian borders — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia certainly reserves the right to act freely, and at some point, nothing will limit its actions
Oil, gas revenues plunge 14.4% in 5M 2025 — Russian Finance Ministry
The shortfall in oil and gas revenues totaling 447 bln rubles ($5.7 bln) is expected as of 2025 year-end
Another round of Moscow-Washington talks coming soon — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that it is too early to disclose the date
Los Angeles authorities examine possibility of curfew - mayor
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the final decision is yet to be made
California governor files emergency lawsuit against military entering LA
Gavin Newsom stated, that the courts "must immediately block these illegal actions"
Ukrainian intel agency reports fires at three industrial facilities in Kiev
According to the report, the blazes have been extinguished
Biden thought that Russia should be destroyed — Brazilian leader
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva noted that "Europe, which held a middle-ground position for some time, finally sided with Washington and now is spending billions to rearm itself"
Houthis call for moving embassies in Tel Aviv away from possible rebel targets
If the enemy government does not meet the relevant requirements of any of the embassies, Houthis recommend that these diplomatic missions be closed so that the enemy does not put them at risk
Press review: Russia, Ukraine deal on POWs revives talks as California protests intensify
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 10th
EC proposes sanctions against Nord Stream, banks, tankers, and oil — von der Leyen
The sanctions will include a ban on European businesses from any transactions related to the Nord Stream pipeline, blacklisting 77 tankers that transport oil
US national intelligence chief says world is close to nuclear apocalypse like never before
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard went on to say that modern nuclear weapons are way more powerful than the bomb used by the United States in 1945
Russia to support Belarus in strengthening its position in BRICS, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that Moscow and Minsk will persist in strengthening cooperation within Eurasian integration frameworks such as the EAEU, CIS, CSTO, and SCO
Russian national football team beats Belarus in friendly match
This was the fourth match played by the Russian team in 2025
Deterrence of Russia should be Europe’s responsibility — Pentagon chief
Pete Hegseth warned in late April that the United States can no longer be the guarantor of Europe’s security
Zelensky declines 6,000 bodies to conceal army losses — envoy
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik, Kiev’s refusal is driven not only by fear of public outrage but also by an unwillingness to compensate the families of the fallen
World Bank revises Russian GDP growth forecast to 1.2% in 2026
"In Russia, growth rose to 4.3% in 2024, supported by solid growth in manufacturing activity, particularly in military-related and import-substituting industries," the World Bank said
Russian forces eliminate all US-made Bradley IFVs sent to Ukraine — Rostec chief
An infantry fighting vehicle should be quick, mobile and capable of moving across rough terrain and also across rivers afloat without bridges and roads, Sergey Chemezov said
Russia returns 2nd group of servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in POW exchange
The Russian servicemen are currently staying on the territory of Belarus where they are receiving required psychological and medical assistance
UK clearly assists Kiev regime in its terrorist attacks against Russia — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov emphasized that these threats are rather serious
UK chief of defense staff answers in Russian to question about need to learn Russian
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte advised the bloc’s member countries to increase their defense expenditures to 5% or otherwise learn the Russian language
