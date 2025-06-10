Sixth round of nuclear talks with US to be held in Oman on June 15 — Iranian MFA

DUBAI, June 10. /TASS/. The sixth round of talks between Iranian and US officials on resolving disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear program will be held in the Omani capital of Muscat on June 15, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

"The next round of indirect Iran-US talks are expected to take place in Muscat on Sunday," he announced, as cited by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The US and Iran held the fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome on May 23. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, who acts as a mediator between the parties, said that "certain but not final progress" had been achieved. The first round of talks took place in Muscat on April 12; the second one was held in Rome on April 19; the parties returned to Oman’s capital for the third round of consultations on April 26 and for the fourth round on May 11.

On June 1, the White House said that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff had sent a "detailed and acceptable" proposal to the Iranian authorities. According to the Axios news website, the proposal "would allow limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a to-be-determined period of time." US President Donald Trump, however, stated on June 7 that Iran should not enrich uranium or it would face consequences from Washington.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the country’s authorities were ready to discuss limiting the volume and level of uranium enrichment with the United States if sanctions were lifted, but they would never halt thenuclear program because the right to peaceful nuclear energy was guaranteed to all signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and Iran had been one of the first countries to sign the document.