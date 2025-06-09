Situation in Los Angeles stabilized after nighttime riots — authorities

NEW YORK, June 9. /TASS/. The situation in Los Angeles has stabilized after the nighttime unrest, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Hilda Solis told CNN in an interview.

"There was a kind of an emergency situation where people needed to be removed or told to leave the city of Los Angeles because so much destruction and chaos was going on. That has since been lifted," Solis said.

In her words, major freeways, as well as on-ramps and off-ramps remain closed for traffic, but people are coming back into the city to work.

She called upon protestors to stay calm.

"Don’t feed into this narrative that we don’t care, that we’re going to hurt each other and hurt our city. We don’t want that to happen. Definitely we want to have calm," she said.

Protest rallies against mass arrests of illegal migrants in Los Angeles have continued for three consecutive days. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller labeled the demonstrations and disturbances an "insurrection" and criticized the stance of the Los Angeles Police, whose chief declined to take part in mass deportations.

Bypassing the state’s governor, Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to control the situation. They began arriving in the city on the morning of June 8; currently, according to US media, around 300 personnel have arrived. California Governor Gavin Newsom said he would sue Trump over his decision to deploy troops.