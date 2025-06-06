Israel to continue striking Beirut until Lebanon disarms Hezbollah — defense minister

TEL AVIV, June 6. /TASS/. The Israeli army will persist in launching strikes on Lebanon’s capital of Beirut if the Lebanese authorities do not disarm the Shiite movement Hezbollah, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"There will be no calm in Beirut, and no order or stability in Lebanon, without security for the State of Israel," the Israeli Defense Ministry's press service quoted Katz as saying. The Lebanese government must disarm Hezbollah and prevent the movement from producing drones that will threaten Israeli settlements and citizens, the Israeli defense minister emphasized.

"Agreements must be honored and if you [the Lebanese government] do not do what is required, we [Israel] will continue to act, and with great force," Katz said.

Late on June 5, the Israeli army's press service reported that it carried out a series of airstrikes on Dahieh, a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, where the Shiite Hezbollah group is based. The Israeli army said it targeted facilities allegedly belonging to one of Hezbollah's military air units. Shortly after that, Katz said that the June 5 strikes on Dahieh were carried out against drone assembly workshops and warehouses.