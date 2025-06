TEL AVIV, June 5. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that security forces had discovered and recovered the bodies of two hostages during an operation in the Gaza Strip.

"The Israel Security Agency and the Israel Defense Forces conducted an operation in the Gaza Strip, during which the bodies of two hostages, Gadi Haggai and Judy Weinstein, who were being held by the terrorist organization Hamas, were returned to Israel," Netanyahu's office quoted him as saying.