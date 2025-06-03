Trump receives calls from global bigwigs on personal cell phone — media

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump regularly talks to other heads of state using his personal cell phone and answers incoming calls "even if he does not recognize the number," The Atlantic magazine reported, citing sources.

According to the article, "the president’s personal cellphone has become, in many ways, the most pivotal technological device in the federal government, directly linking Trump to the outside world." The Atlantic added that "lawmakers, friends, family members, corporate titans, celebrities, world leaders, and journalists regularly call it." The piece notes that "Trump remains open to picking up the phone, even when he does not recognize the number."

The outlet also points out that aides have repeatedly warned Trump that conversations on his private phone could be tapped by other countries' intelligence services or hackers.

The piece specifies that Trump uses two or three phones, including a "personal iPhone — the number to which is widely known." According to one of Trump's advisers, more than a hundred people know this phone number. One of these phones is used by the American leader to post on social media, the article says.

According to the magazine, Trump occasionally changes his phone number. One of his aides mentioned that the American leader's phone is equipped with additional security features. However, the publication notes that Trump’s use of a personal phone to speak with foreign leaders poses a serious risk of classified information being leaked.