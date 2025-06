SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. Lee Jae-myung, candidate from the leading opposition party, continues to lead in the South Korean presidential election after 50% of the ballots have been counted, according to the Central Election Commission.

With 17.6 million ballots tallied so far, almost 49% were for Lee and 42.6% for his main competitor Kim Moon-soo.

Three South Korean TV channels - KBS, MBC and SBS - all forecast victory for Lee based on data from analytical systems and exit polls.