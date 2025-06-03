NATO urges European countries to increase ground-based air defenses fivefold — media

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. NATO is urging its European members to increase ground-based air defenses fivefold in response to the alleged threat from Russia, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to them, the issue will be discussed at the meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers in Brussels on June 5. They noted that while the increase would serve as a general target for NATO’s European members, the final figures would vary from one country to another. The timeline for implementing these measures has not yet been determined.