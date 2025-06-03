United States can closely monitor Iran's nuclear program — media outlet

DOHA, June 3. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has the ability to closely track the functioning of Iran's nuclear program, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing a US source.

"The Trump administration is capable of closely monitoring Iran's nuclear program," the source said. The US leadership, he noted, understands that Iran's nuclear program "is developing in terms of capacity and knowledge."

On May 23, Iranian and US representatives held the fifth round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Rome. Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who is mediating between the two sides, reported that "some, but not final, progress" had been made.

On June 1, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had sent the Iranian authorities a comprehensive and acceptable proposal to resolve disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear program. According to the Axios portal, the US proposal would allow limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a to-be-determined period of time.

On Monday, Reuters reported, citing an Iranian diplomat, that Tehran was poised to reject the US proposal, slamming it as a "non-starter."