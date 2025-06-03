BEIJING, June 3. /TASS/. Kiev and European nations must recognize the limits of their influence and avoid further escalation in Ukraine, Wang Wen, Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told TASS in the wake of the latest negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

"Ukraine and other European countries should be sober about what they can realistically achieve; continuing down this dangerous path of escalation is unsustainable. For Russia, fortifying defenses across its territory remains a top priority," Wang emphasized.

Regarding the second round of talks between Moscow and Kiev, Wang noted that the negotiations did not yield negative results. "However, achieving genuine peace still appears highly challenging, especially after recent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory, which have cast a shadow over the prospects for further dialogue," he added.

"These are the first military attacks on Siberia and the Russian Far East in nearly 80 years. The conflict has now reached Russia’s deepest regions, approaching the border with China. This has caused significant concern for China, prompting increased vigilance to prevent further escalation," Wang explained.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that on June 1, the Kiev regime conducted terrorist drone attacks against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. While attacks in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur were thwarted, several aircraft caught fire, though all fires were extinguished. No casualties among military or civilian personnel were reported, and some individuals involved in the attacks were detained.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed on June 2 in Istanbul. The brief meeting lasted just over an hour, with delegations communicating in Russian. They exchanged documents outlining their perspectives on various aspects of conflict resolution.