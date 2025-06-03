Trump itching to move off Ukraine, hone in on China — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is eager to shift its focus off Ukraine so that it can concentrate its efforts on the Asia-Pacific and China, Axios reported.

Meanwhile, Kiev finds itself in a bind, as Washington and EU capitals have hesitated to send more air defense systems to Ukraine, the US news website wrote.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Ukraine had requested additional Patriot launchers and ammunition for them from the Trump administration. According to the top US diplomat, Washington does not currently have these systems to give. Therefore, the US is encouraging its NATO allies to supply Kiev with Patriots from their stockpiles. Rubio noted that "none of these countries want to give up their Patriot systems either."