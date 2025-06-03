Zelensky drags US into conflict by ordering drone strikes deep into Russia — ex-adviser

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. The Kiev regime tried to drag the US into conflict with Russia by committing the June 1 terrorist attack with drones on Russian airfields, War Room host and former White House's chief strategist Steve Bannon said.

"We are being sucked into a kinetic World War III right now that is going to dwarf the 20th century World Wars I and II. And inexorably we’ve been drawn into it every day with Ukrainians dead, and the White House has said that they never got a heads-up. They attacked part of the strategic triad of the Russians. <…> But you can’t have a country we’re sponsoring, with the types of money we are giving and cutting an economic deal and say: 'Now we’re going to be involved in their development.' Did they think they could go in and attack Russian territory and drag us into a conflict with Russia that could metastasize?" he said during a NewsNation TV broadcast.

"If the [US] intelligence community did this, this is an act of war against Russia. Did American people vote to go in war with Russian people?" Bannon added.

"We can’t have Lindsey Graham and Vladimir Zelensky leading us into World War III," the political commentator said. According to him, Lindsey Graham, the US senator, included in Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists, "is giving Ukrainians false hope that we [the US] are there to support them [the Ukrainians] in engaging in a kinetic conflict, and we’re not." Bannon pointed out that the US government should "throw him [Graham] in jail" for everything he has done.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Kiev regime had launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions on June 1. Attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were successfully repelled. Several aircraft caught fire due to the strikes, but the blazes were quickly put out. The ministry also confirmed that there were no casualties among servicemen or civilians and that several suspects were detained.