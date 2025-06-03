Over 200 inmates escape from prison during earthquake — TV

NEW DELHI, June 3. /TASS/. Over 200 inmates managed to escape from the Malir prison in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi during an earthquake evacuation, Geo News reported.

According to the TV channel, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan late Monday, prompting the prison administration to evacuate several blocks for security reasons. The prison break occurred after "more than 600 inmates were permitted to leave their cells", and over 200 of them escaped by forcing open the prison gates. One inmate died and a prison employee and three servicemen were injured in the resulting chaos.

As of now, 80 escaped inmates have been returned to their cells. According to Sindh Province Law Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, this is the largest prison break in recent years and may be due to lapses on the part of the prison staff. A special commission will investigate the personnel's actions during the incident. "Strict disciplinary measures will be taken against those responsible," he pointed out.

According to the Pakistani Interior Ministry, the Malir prison houses many inmates accused of drug trafficking, as well as those suffering from mental disorders.