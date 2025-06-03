PREVIEW: South Korea holding snap presidential election

SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. South Korea is holding its snap presidential election on Tuesday.

The main struggle is between opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung, the favorite in the presidential race, and Kim Moon-soo, who represents the ruling People Power Party. Recent opinion polls show that the difference between the two contenders is about ten percentage points.

The snap election is due to the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol, which was unanimously approved by the country’s Constitutional Court on April 4. The court came to the conclusion that the president had no reason to impose martial law in the country on December 3-4, 2024.

A total of 14,295 polling stations will be open across the country between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT on Monday to 11:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesday). The outcome of the vote is expected to be announced in the early hours on Wednesday.