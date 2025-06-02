Former German foreign minister elected president of 80th UNGA session

UNITED NATIONS, June 2. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly has voted to appoint former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as president of its 80th session. Baerbock was the sole candidate for the position. On March 18, it was reported that the German Cabinet planned to nominate Baerbock for the role for the 2025-2026 session. Initially, the German Foreign Ministry had announced its intention to propose Helga Schmidt, a former OSCE Secretary-General and career diplomat.

Later, reports from Der Spiegel revealed that Baerbock’s nomination sparked discontent within the German Foreign Ministry. Some diplomats expressed concern that her appointment could cost Germany votes, particularly from countries in the Global South, due to her outspoken anti-Russian rhetoric and pro-Israeli stance. Several diplomats warned that such a move might undermine Germany’s efforts to secure a seat on the UN Security Council.

In mid-May, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, criticized Berlin’s decision, calling it "a slap in the face" of the international organization. He recalled that Baerbock was the German foreign minister who recommended excluding representatives of Russia and Belarus from the 80th anniversary commemorations of the end of World War II in Europe. Polyansky also pointed out her public pride in her grandfather, who served in the SS.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to commence in September.