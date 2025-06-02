Production decline in Ukraine persists — Verkhovna Rada member

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The ongoing decline in production in Ukraine remains evident, according to Daniil Getmantsev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy.

"The decline in production since the start of the current year continues to deepen. While in January the gap compared to the same month in 2024 stood at -4.8%, calculations over two months show a contraction of -6.0%, and by the end of the quarter, it had accelerated by a further 0.1 percentage point," Hetmantsev wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, "in the mining industry, production in the first quarter dropped by as much as -15%," with oil and gas extraction down 14.8% and coal mining plummeting by 42.1%. A decline was also recorded in the food processing industry, which "reduced its output by 12.3%."

Currently, Ukraine "lacks sufficient reserves of capacity and capabilities in its industry," Getmantsev concluded.