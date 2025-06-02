Kiev still mum on CPC attack — Kazakh Foreign Ministry

ASTANA, June 2. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has still not received an answer from Kiev regarding the drone attack against the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium that occurred earlier this year, official spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said at a briefing.

"We have not received a response from Kiev. Naturally, we communicated our concerns over this issue, and are still awaiting a reply," the spokesman said.

Ukrainian armed units attacked the CPC’s Kropotkin Pump Station on February 17. The facility was damaged and shut down for maintenance. Oil pumping resumed, bypassing the station, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said before. In May 2025, CPC completed repairs at the station and brought it back online.