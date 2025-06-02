Armenia in no rush to leave CSTO, preserving room for maneuver — expert

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Armenia is keeping its options open by refraining from an outright withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), allowing for the possibility of rejoining the bloc if necessary, analyst at the Center for Mediterranean Studies at the Higher School of Economics Tigran Meloyan said.

"In 2024, Armenia froze its participation in the CSTO, yet it has not rushed to leave the organization, thereby leaving the door ajar for a potential return if circumstances demand it," Meloyan stated.

Meloyan also noted that Armenia has now chosen a specific formula for engaging with other countries, actively signing strategic partnership agreements. In particular, he recalled that in January, during Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Washington, a charter on strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States was signed. In March, a similar agreement was concluded with the Netherlands. "The first such document was signed with Georgia (in January 2024 - TASS)," he added.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared that Yerevan had frozen its participation in the CSTO, claiming the organization posed a threat to the republic’s sovereignty. In December of last year, he announced that Armenia’s relations with the CSTO had crossed the point of no return. During a security forum in Warsaw, Foreign Minister Mirzoyan stated that Yerevan was carefully weighing all risks associated with a potential decision to withdraw from the CSTO. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, such a move does not enhance Armenia’s security, and Yerevan’s return to full participation in the organization would take time.