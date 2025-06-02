Israel attacks Hamas command center in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

TEL AVIV, June 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a strike on the command-and-control center of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the area of Deir al-Balah, located in the central part of the Gaza Strip, the IDF press office reported.

"A short while ago, the Israel Defense Forces struck terrorists operating within the command-and-control center of the Hamas terrorist organization in Deir al-Balah. The center was used by the terrorists to plan and execute attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel," the statement read.

The press office emphasized that "prior to the strike, measures were taken to minimize the risk of harm to the civilian population," which included "the use of precision-guided munitions," "aerial surveillance," and "the gathering of additional intelligence.".