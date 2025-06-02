Trzaskowski concedes defeat in Polish elections, congratulates Nawrocki on his victory

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski conceded defeat in the second round of the Polish presidential elections and congratulated his opponent Karol Nawrocki on his victory.

"I apologize for not being able to convince the majority of voters of my vision for Poland," Trzaskowski told his supporters on X.

"I congratulate Karol Nawrocki on his victory in the presidential election," the politician said, noting that "such a victory is especially binding in such difficult times and with such an even result."

In addition, Nawrocki was congratulated by one of the leaders of the ruling coalition, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. "I congratulate Karol Nawrocki on his victory. We all face the most important task of restoring unity, which cannot be abandoned," he wrote on social network X.

The second round of the presidential election took place in Poland on June 1. Nawrocki, the candidate from the opposition Law and Justice party, won with 50.89% of the vote. Trzaskowski, a candidate from Poland’s ruling centrist Civic Coalition, trailed him by almost 370,000 votes. Turnout in the second round reached a record 71.63%.