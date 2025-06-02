US proposal on Iran deal falls short of reality — media

DUBAI, June 2. /TASS/. Tehran views the written US proposal for a future agreement with Iran as part of talks to resolve the crisis over the Islamic republic's nuclear program as being far from reality, ISNA reported citing a source.

According to the agency, the recent proposal by the US side is totally unacceptable. Tehran considered some of its clauses "one-sided and far from reality" and will not accept it as a basis for a potential agreement.

Earlier, White House Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reported that US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had sent a detailed and reasonable proposal on Tehran's nuclear program to the Iranian authorities. According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, the US has not yet provided the republic with guarantees to lift anti-Iran sanctions as part of the proposed deal, and the response to the proposal will be drafted in line with the country's national interests.

On May 23, Iranian and US representatives held the fifth round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Rome. The Omani foreign minister, who is mediating between the two sides, noted that "some, but not final, progress" had been made. After the consultations, his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington are preparing for a new round of talks and hope to achieve positive results in one or two meetings.