UK getting ready for war, PM says

LONDON, June 2. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is increasing its defense spending in order to ensure the combat readiness of its armed forces amid growing tensions in Europe, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

When asked as to whether he is committed to spending whatever is needed to deliver the recommendations in the Strategic Defense Review, Starmer replied: "We are committed to spending what we need to deliver this review." "Everything that can be done will be done within the spending envelope that we have," he said at a press conference in Glasgow aired by Sky News.

He outlined the UK's commitments to NATO, including the commitment of nuclear capability.

"The Strategic Defense Review that I'm launching today will bring that unity of purpose to the whole of the United Kingdom, to mobilize the nation in a common cause, recognizing in these dangerous times when it comes to defense of the realm and the defense of everything that we hold dear," the British PM said.

"Every part of society, every citizen of this country has a role to play, because we have to recognize that things have changed in the world of today. The threat we now face is more serious, more immediate, and more unpredictable than at any time since the Cold War," he added.

"A new era in the threats that we face demands a new era for defense and security," Starmer concluded.