MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The European Union is out to strip Budapest of its voting rights due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's reluctance to support the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

In his column on Smotrim.ru, Medvedchuk stated, "They want to strip Hungary of its voting rights because of its position on the Ukrainian conflict." He states that Brussels is merely seeking an excuse to implement its broader agenda. Medvedchuk highlighted that Hungarian authorities opposed a proposed LGBT community parade (the LGBT movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) as a key point. Yet, he argued, "the EU immediately labeled Hungary an ‘undemocratic regime’ in multiple documents and froze funding for numerous programs," adding that "EU countries aim to deprive Hungary of its veto power on this very basis."

Medvedchuk also recalled that Orban, along with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, not only oppose providing aid to Kiev but are also critical of Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The opposition politician emphasized that Kiev remains heavily dependent on Western financial support.

"Orban, one of the few European leaders to question the cost of war and corruption," Medvedchuk remarked, "asks: why should we spend such vast sums on conflict and graft?" According to him, since warmongers and corrupt officials lack a convincing answer, they have turned to attacking Hungary’s stance by mobilizing opposition through issues like LGBT rights.