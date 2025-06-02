Former Kazakh president held private meeting with Russian leader — spokesman

ASTANA, June 2. /TASS/. Former Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 29 was private in its nature, said Aidos Ukibay, the spokesman of Kazakhstan’s first president.

"In reply to many incoming media enquiries, I would like to report that Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Moscow was personal and unofficial. Nazarbayev and [Russian leader] Vladimir Putin share a long-standing friendship that goes beyond the presence of state powers," Ukibay said in a statement published on the website of the former Kazakh president.

Nazarbayev had received an invitation to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Ukibay noted. "Due to objective circumstances, he was unable to attend the official celebrations and visited Moscow later in private," the spokesman said.

Nazarbayev maintains contact with a number of world leaders "through phone conversations, personal correspondence, and individual meetings," Ukibay emphasized. "This applies not only to Russia, but also to Turkey, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uzbekistan, Belarus, and other countries."

The spokesman stressed that such a format of interaction is consistent with international practice and reflects the strong bond that have developed over years of public service. This is normal practice, Ukibay said, noting that Putin as well met with Akie Abe, the widow of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Moscow on May 29.

On May 29, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin had met with Nazarbayev in Moscow. A video was released showing Putin and Nazarbayev shaking hands and hugging each other in a friendly manner during the meeting.