Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for the second round of direct talks with Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Georgy Tikhy reported.

"The Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in Istanbul," the UNIAN news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Tikhy, the meeting is scheduled for this afternoon.

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul the day before.

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting was expected to begin at 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. GMT) at the Ciragan Palace. On May 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced the new meeting, noting that the Russian side had quickly drafted a memorandum outlining Moscow's position on all aspects of overcoming the root causes of the crisis. The top diplomat emphasized that the Russian delegation is ready to present the memorandum to the Ukrainian side and provide the necessary explanations during the second round of direct talks.

Following the first meeting, the parties agreed to present their vision of a potential future ceasefire to each other. This agreement was finalized after a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump. Russia announced its readiness to work with Ukraine on a memorandum "on a potential future peace agreement with the definition of a number of positions." Exchanging memoranda is one of the main expectations for the second meeting.