MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Candidate of the opposition Law and Justice party Karol Nawrocki has won the second round of the Polish presidential election, the State Election Commission said on its website after processing 100% of the ballots.

Nawrocki gained 50.89%, or 10,606,877 votes.

Rafal Trzaskowski, candidate of the ruling Civic Coalition and Mayor of Warsaw, received 49.11%.