Opposition candidate Nawrocki wins second round of Polish presidential election — TV

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The candidate of the opposition Law and Justice party Karol Nawrocki has won the second round of the Polish presidential election, gaining 50.9% of the vote after the State Election Commission processed all ballots, the TVP Info channel reported.

Rafal Trzaskowski, candidate of the ruling Civic Coalition and Mayor of Warsaw, received 49.1%.

The State Election Commission said on its website that the turnout of 71.63% was a record for a presidential election in Poland. The previous record of voter turnout stood at 68.23% and was recorded in 1995.

The second round of presidential elections was held in Poland on June 1.