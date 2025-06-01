Rubio repeats to Lavrov Trump's call for direct Russia-Ukraine talks — State Department

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeated to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US President Donald Trump's call for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict.

"Secretary Rubio reiterated President Trump’s call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace.," the US State Department said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Lavrov discussed with Rubio by phone the situation around the Ukrainian crisis, including plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2. Also, the US Secretary of State "expressed his sincere condolences over the civilian casualties caused by the bombings of railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions on June 1.".