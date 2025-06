MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Ukraine has agreed on a phased lifting of the anti-Russian sanctions, the Obshchestvennoye. Novosti news outlet said, citing Ukraine’s memorandum drafted for the June 2 talks with Russia in Istanbul.

"Sanctions: some of the restrictions may be lifted off Russia, but in phases and only gradually," the Ukrainian memorandum says.

The second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks is expected to be held in Istanbul on June 2. The previous round took place on May 16.