Ban on energy supplies from Russia to harm EU’s competitiveness — Slovak PM

Robert Fico once again reiterated that the Slovak government will continue defending the country’s interests in what concerns supplies of energy sources from Russia within the community

BRATISLAVA, June 1. /TASS/. A ban on supplies of energy sources from Russia will do a lot of harm to the European Union’s competitive capacities, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"The idea of a complete ban on supplies of Russia oil, gas, and nuclear fuel to the European Union the European Commission insist on will be harmful for the community’s competitive strength," he said. "It is apparently pernicious and is based only on ideology."

He once again reiterated that the Slovak government will continue defending the country’s interests in what concerns supplies of energy sources from Russia within the community. In his words, the country’s economy needs such supplies. He pledged that Bratislava will continue pursuing a sovereign foreign policy oriented toward all part of the world.

Ukraine unlikely to be admitted to EU, US analyst says
According to Jeffrey Sachs, "while the idea of Ukraine becoming an EU member has been a rallying cry for Europe for a long time, when it comes to practice, there will be a lot of resistance"
Next round of Russia-Ukraine talks may be held in Ciragan Palace in Istanbul — TRT
"The sides earlier agreed to continue talks," a Turkish TV presenter announced
Russian delegation sets off for Istanbul talks — TASS source
The previous round of talks was held on May 16, resulting in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of documents on a potential ceasefire
Israel agrees to US proposal on Gaza ceasefire, Hamas rejects it — PM’s office
"Hamas's response is totally unacceptable and is a step backward", office said in a statement
Kiev forces lost 10 UAV control points in Battlegroup East zone of responsibility
The head of the group's press center, Alexander Gordeyev, recalled that the group's units liberated the settlement of Novopol in the DPR
Three people killed, 28 injured as a result of bridge collapse in Bryansk region
As the Emergencies Ministry noted, rescuers are currently continuing to examine the damaged carriages and locomotive of the train
Around 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers desert army every month
In all, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, some 107,000 desertion and AWOL cases have been probed into
US envoy describes Hamas’ response to Gaza proposal as ‘totally unacceptable’
Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, "that is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days," Steve Witkoff noted
Ukraine risks losing Sumy, Kharkov, Odessa, other cities — lawmaker
According to Kartapolov, this will continue as long as "the hysterical regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky behaves like a spoiled girl"
Investigators inspecting site of collapse of a road bridge in Bryansk region
According to the department, on May 31 at 10:50 p.m. they received the information that a road bridge structure collapsed on the Vygonichi-Pilshino section in the Bryansk region
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Portnov's killer fired at least 9 shots, fled with two accomplices — EFE
Authorities are now analyzing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify potential suspects and gather additional evidence
FACTBOX: What is known about the train derailment in Bryansk Region
TASS has assembled the main facts about the incident
Ukraine won’t be able to hold Sumy Region against Russian military advance — expert
Yan Gagin added that the situation is tense for the Ukrainian military along the entire line of engagement
Governor says 1,290 Kursk Region residents previously unaccounted found
According to Alexander Khinshtein, the number of people whose whereabouts are unknown today is 576
Head of tribunal on Ukraine in favor of death penalty for militants in Kursk Region
Maxim Grigoriev also highlighted that, under current Russian law, the death penalty is not in use due to a moratorium
Zelensky changes composition of Ukraine’s delegation to Istanbul talks
The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov
Situation in Sumy area 'difficult' amid Russian forces' advance — authorities
Oleg Grigorov, head of the regional administration, noted that mandatory evacuation was announced in 202 settlements located in four Ukrainian regions
Blue Origin rocket takes six tourists on sub-orbital trip
The flight lasted about 11 minutes
No one hurt in drone attack on Murmansk Region — authorities
According to Andrey Chibis, it was a massive attack
Russian MFA spokeswoman describes two train derailments as tragedy
Moscow Railways said a passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk Region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time on May 31
Trump says Musk is not leaving his administration for ever
Donald Trump said that Elon Musk is going to be doing a lot of things
Israeli Foreign Minister demands Paris, London to influence Hamas for Gaza ceasefire
According to Gideon Sa’ar, the Israeli side agrees with US proposals that could lead to a ceasefire in the enclave, while Hamas stubbornly refuses to do so
Truck crash sets 250 mln bees free
Several dozen beekeepers are working at the scene
Biden says could ‘beat the hell out’ of authors of book on his health
The former US President said that he was optimistic about his prostate cancer treatment
President Putin is right that NATO is waging a proxy war with Russia — Kellogg
he said that after contacts with the Europeans in London, a 22-point document was prepared, which includes a ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea, but neither side was completely satisfied with it
Iran warns countries against using IAEA report for political purposes
"The Supreme Leader’s fatwa leaves no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s defense doctrine", the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Turkey working to organize Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul, president says
Tayyip Erdogan and President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria also discussed "bilateral relations between Turkey and Bulgaria, as well as regional and global issues"
Russian troops deprive Kiev forces of logistics hub with seizure of Kondrashovka — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the liberation of Kondrashovka enables Russian troops to encircle the Ukrainian battlegroup in Kupyansk
US may put pressure on Ukraine to force it to participate in June 2 talks — newspaper
The Washington Post pointed out that Ukraine has little room to maneuver due to its dependence on US military and intelligence assistance
Ukrainian ground troops commander decides to resign after strike on training center
Earlier on Sunday, twelve Ukrainian troops died and 60 others more received wounds after a missile attack on a Ukrainian army training center
Simultaneous drills by Russia, NATO in Baltic Sea carry risks of escalation — newspaper
Johannes Peters, head of the Center for Maritime Strategy and Security at the Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University, believes that Russia "will take advantage of the drills to carry out reconnaissance and spy on the opposing party"
‘Coalition of the willing’ prepares to halt US arms supplies to Ukraine — newspaper
According to The Daily Telegraph, the mood at the meeting of the coalition's foreign ministers in The Hague was gloomy
Israeli defense minister threatens Hamas to be destroyed in case of Witkoff plan rejection
"After eliminating the terrorists and clearing the area, the IDF will remove all threats according to the Rafah model, and remain to hold the area," Israel Katz noted
Sweden strengthens measures to combat so-called shadow fleet
The decision will take effect on July 1
Hamas loses control over security in Gaza amid turmoil, hunger — TV
According to the Al Arabiya television channel's sources, criminal groups seize trucks with humanitarian aid, loot houses and intimidate Gazans
Trump rejects attempt to call Putin obstacle to peace in Ukraine
US president was asked whether he sees Putin as "the good guy or the bad guy
Merz's hard line on Ukraine came as surprise to Britain — Russian ambassador to London
On May 26, Friedrich Merz lifted all restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev by Berlin and its allies
Belarus, Russia working on joint drone venture — analyst
"Setting up the production of dual-purpose unmanned aerial aircraft on Belarusian soil would certainly contribute to enhancing the defense capabilities of the Union State," Igor Korol said
West admires Russia's speed of adaptation to combat operations in Ukraine — news agency
According to Western military estimates, the Russian Armed Forces have increased the number of combat units compared to 2022, ramped up the production of weapons and ammunition, and adapted to Western weapons systems such as HIMARS
Four people injured after car crashes into football fans in Grenoble — AFP
Paris Saint-Germain won the biggest victory in the history of the Champions League finals
No specific agreements yet on potential Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide
"Such a meeting would require through arrangements," Yury Ushakov explained
Russian senator says Kiev-related terrorism behind Bryansk train crash
According to Andrey Klishas, Ukraine lost its statehood long ago and has since turned into a lawless terrorist enclave without borders or a legitimate government
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Putin orders government to memorialize fallen special military operation soldiers
The government of the Russian Federation, together with the administration of the president of the Russian Federation, will develop unified recommendations
Russia benefits from sanctions imposed against it — Jeffrey Sachs
Sanctions did cause certain damage, though under the influence of those difficulties Russia's relations with China and India improved, the economist explained
Kiev Mayor Klitschko says Ukrainian government ‘stinks of authoritarianism’
According to Vitaly Klitschko, many Ukrainian mayors are intimidated by "raids, interrogations and threats of fabricated criminal cases"
Russian army forces Ukraine to retreat from Kharkov Region’s Kondrashovka — Belousov
The top defense official congratulated the command and personnel of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment on liberating the settlement from the enemy
Israeli army confirms elimination of Hamas military wing’s leader
According to an army statement, he was killed in a targeted operation "in a command and control compound established inside underground infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis"
At least 15 killed in Israeli shelling of southern Gaza — TV
According to Al Jazeera, the humanitarian mission in this area was carried out by one of the US-backed organizations
Russian envoy sees Ukraine destabilizing situation ahead of talks
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian side is making every effort to derail peace talks and "prevent a search for a diplomatic way out of the conflict"
Irkutsk Region governor reports first drone attack registered in Siberia
According to the governor, the site from where the drones were launched has been identified as a trailer truck, which has now been blocked
Israeli military reports airstrikes on dozens of targets in Gaza Strip
According to the army, the attacks targeted "terrorists, military sites from which terrorists were operating, observation and sniper posts that posed a threat to the troops in the area, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure"
Ukrainian forces use American torture techniques on Russian POWs, according to a report
Maxim Grigoriev, the chairman of the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, emphasized that over 200 individuals, recently exchanged as prisoners, provided statements
Hamas to accept Witkoff’s proposal on Gaza, but with reservations — TV
According to Al Arabiya, the radicals will demand the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in small groups over 60 days rather than within two days as previously agreed
Railway bridge collapses in Kursk region causing freight train derailment
One of the train’s drivers had his legs injured in the incident, the acting governor of the bordering Russian region, Alexander Khinshtein, said
‘Musketeers’ such as UK, Germany, France, Poland won’t secure victory for Ukraine — Sachs
American economist pointed out that they did not succeed even when the US was fully on their side
Law on foreign agents similar to US FARA comes into force in Georgia
Unlike last year's "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law, which was adopted amid mass protests, the Georgian equivalent of the FARA provides for imprisonment of up to five years and applies to both organizations and individuals
Russia takes note of Western officials’ potential visit to Istanbul on June 2 — diplomat
"As far as Russia understands, Hakan Fidan wanted Russian to demonstrate some more flexible approach in the context of the upcoming talks, otherwise it may find itself in an unfavorable position," Maria Zakharova said
Number of people injured in the collapse of a bridge near Bryansk has increased to 33
Earlier it was reported that 28 people were injured
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Russian forces liberate Sumy Region’s Vodolagi, DPR’s Novopol — top brass
The military also pointed out that Russian air defenses downed 169 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours
Russia ready to fight as long as it takes — UN envoy
"Russia will no longer allow any threats on its borders, any anti-Russian, neo-Nazi formation in its neighborhood," Vasily Nebenzya said
Paris Saint-Germain win Champions League for the first time in club’s history
Goals were scored by Achraf Hakimi (12th minute), Desire Doue (20, 63), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (73) and Senny Mayulu (86)
Zelensky wants to protect himself by participating in talks — Medvedev
According to the security official, one of the reasons is "to establish, by the mere fact of the meeting, that even the worthless greenfly is entitled to sign papers on military outcomes"
Zelensky receives orders to continue fighting until last Ukrainian — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "Ukraine has lost millions of its citizens and is on the verge of complete defeat"
Frenchmen fighting for Russia in special op, defending traditional values — commander
According to Sergei Munier, most Western mercenaries in the Ukrainian armed forces are far-right organization representatives, former skinheads, and football fans
France seeks to increase pressure on Russia, Kremlin spokesman says
According to Dmitry Peskov, this shows a clear lack of understanding of Russia’s nature
Russia’s Northern Fleet contains growing threats from unfriendly nations — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "the Northern Fleet has always been and remains the pride of Russia, the country’s shield in the Arctic, and a security guarantee in Russia’s Polar regions"
Press review: Moscow outlines demands for Kiev and prepares to counter NATO provocations
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 29th
Putin receives Shinzo Abe’s widow in Kremlin — spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Akie Abe is now in Moscow
Beijing, Moscow need to work together to maintain peace in Asia — Chinese diplomat
"China and Russia need to firmly stand together," Sun Weidong stressed
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Ukrainian troops attack industrial area in LPR’s Krasnodon with Storm Shadow missiles
Several people were wounded
Kremlin names condition for Ukraine talks between Putin, Zelensky, Trump
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin is fundamentally in favor of high-level contacts
A bridge collapsed in Bryansk Region, there are casualties — governor
Alexander Bogomaz noted that all emergency services and government officials are working at the scene
Medvedev predicts collapse of Germany’s economy due to stupid policies
That is what Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said, commenting on German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper
Russian delegation to Istanbul talks to bring draft memorandum, other proposals — diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that the Russian delegation is to be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Nord Stream 2 AG bankruptcy moratorium ended — Gazprom
Gazprom said that the court ruling was not appealed against within the period set forth by Swiss laws, and in connection with this the agreement came into force
Russian troops eliminate New Zealander fighting for Ukraine
According to the report, Shan-Le Kearns became the fourth New Zealander to die while fighting for the Ukrainian side
Russian forces liberate Alekseyevka in Ukraine’s Sumy region — top brass
Also, Russian forces downed seven JDAM glide bombs and 100 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours, according to the Defense Ministry
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Luxurious doomsday bunker for ultra-rich elite to be built in US — newspaper
The hideout will come with luxury gourmet dining facilities, an indoor swimming pool, AI-powered medical care, a bowling alley and a climbing wall
Trump really trying to establish relations with Russia, says Jeffrey Sachs
US leader is surrounded by a whole set of institutions and voices in the Congress that do not want him to make peace, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University said
NATO increases defense spending by 30% in ten years, British admiral says
It "is set to rise even further, largely because of growing European budgets," he said
German politician urges EU leaders to persuade Zelensky to accept Russia’s conditions
"The fact that Russia offers a truce, provides a real opportunity to put an end to this terrible war and the deaths that happen in Ukraine every day," Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of Germany’s party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance wrote
Bryansk Region governor says 47 people hospitalized after train derailment
According to Alexander Bogomaz, an eight-month-old boy injured in the incident will be taken to Moscow
NATO may halt eastward expansion in Europe — US envoy
Keith Kellogg said he considered the Russian side's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion to be justified
Miss Thailand crowned Miss World 2025
Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared first runner-up
Russian troops take almost all crucial Kiev forces facilities in Stupochki in DPR — expert
"We have captured almost all strategically important facilities there and now we are clearing out the outskirts," Andrey Marochko said
Hamas sends response to US envoy’s Gaza proposal to mediators
The movement said it is ready to free ten living Israeli hostages and hand over 18 bodies of deceased captives in exchange for the release of the agreed number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails
Analyst sees loss of Ukraine’s another F-16 as blow to reputation of its Air Force
According to the Mikhail Khodaryonok, Kiev deliberately confined the announcement to general phrases, as it didn’t want to suggest the possibility that the jet could have been shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile or a long-range air-to-air missile
Kiev stages attacks on airfields in five Russian regions — Russian defense ministry
"No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians," Russian defense ministry said
US unlikely to benefit much from minerals deal with Ukraine, analyst says
Mobody knows for sure "what's really there, what's economical to produce, how many years it would take, how the smelting of the metals and other processing would be done," Jeffrey Sachs, American economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said
Russian air defense systems capable of detecting and destroying Taurus missiles — expert
Russian Buk-M3 air defense systems have demonstrated their capability to destroy various air-launched ballistic targets, such as cruise missiles, in the zone of the special military operation, Igor Korotchenko pointed out
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
US tariffs on steel imports to undermine talks with EU, European Commission warns
"This decision adds further uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic," the statement reads
Eight OPEC+ countries to boost oil production by another 411,000 bpd in June
Since the beginning of 2024, these countries have voluntarily reduced production by a total of 2.2 million bpd
Death toll from Israeli attack on aid delivery point in southern Gaza climbs to 30
Earlier reports said at least 15 people were killed in the incident
Twelve Russian fighters receive a $195,000 prize for downing F-16
The award ceremony took place in a border area in the presence of commanders on May 29
Ukraine to lose Odessa unless it makes peace now, US expert says
When asked if Ukraine could be divided like Germany had been after World War II, Jeffrey Sachs said: "It depends on how this war ends"
