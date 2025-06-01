Ban on energy supplies from Russia to harm EU’s competitiveness — Slovak PM

BRATISLAVA, June 1. /TASS/. A ban on supplies of energy sources from Russia will do a lot of harm to the European Union’s competitive capacities, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"The idea of a complete ban on supplies of Russia oil, gas, and nuclear fuel to the European Union the European Commission insist on will be harmful for the community’s competitive strength," he said. "It is apparently pernicious and is based only on ideology."

He once again reiterated that the Slovak government will continue defending the country’s interests in what concerns supplies of energy sources from Russia within the community. In his words, the country’s economy needs such supplies. He pledged that Bratislava will continue pursuing a sovereign foreign policy oriented toward all part of the world.