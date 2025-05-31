Iran warns countries against using IAEA report for political purposes

DUBAI, May 31. /TASS/. Iran has warned other countries against using the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) report for political purposes.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly regrets a lack of impartiality on the part of the [IAEA] director general and the fact that due to political pressure, he failed to adopt a professional approach during the preparation and publication of the report, and cautions against any political exploitation of the report’s contents," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Supreme Leader’s fatwa leaves no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s defense doctrine. According to the fundamental norms of international law, there is no obstacle or restriction preventing a country from exercising its inalienable right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Iran’s uranium enrichment program is carried out solely for peaceful purposes and is under full control of the IAEA; it is completely transparent and complies with the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA," the document points out.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, there would have been no reason to prepare such an unfair report if the US and the European trio (the UK, Germany and France) had not been guided by politicization and hypocrisy.