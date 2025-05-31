NATO increases defense spending by 30% in ten years, British admiral says

LONDON, May 31. /TASS/. NATO countries have increased their defense spending by 30% compared to the previous decade, Admiral Tony Radakin, chief of the Defense Staff (CDS) of the United Kingdom, said at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore.

"Defense spending in NATO is 30% higher than it was a decade ago, and is set to rise even further, largely because of growing European budgets," he pointed out.

According to Radakin, the world is going through an era "of contest and competition, when strategic stability is under threat."

The Shangri-La Dialogue security summit is underway in Singapore until June 1. The event has brought together defense ministers and senior military officials from the United States, European Union countries, India, Pakistan, Japan and a number of other Asian nations.