US tariffs on imported steel to double to 50% — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 31. /TASS/. The US administration intends to raise customs tariffs on steel imports from 25% to 50%, US President Donald Trump said.

"We are going to be imposing a 25% increase. We're going to bring from 25% to 50% the tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the US," he said in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week the US Court of International Trade blocked the implementation of the US president's decision to impose import tariffs, citing an abuse of presidential powers. The court blocked the retaliatory tariffs on products from 185 countries and regions that Trump announced on April 2, as well as the tariffs previously imposed on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico. However, the court ruling does not apply to tariffs on imports of automobiles and auto parts, steel, and aluminum.