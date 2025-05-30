Zelensky, Erdogan discuss possible meeting of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, US leaders

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone and discussed the possibility of setting up a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the US.

"Just now I had a good and very substantive conversation with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan," he said on Telegram. "We also discussed the possibility of arranging a four-way meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States."

Zelensky and Erdogan also spoke about the upcoming Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, Turkey.

"We discussed a possible next meeting in Istanbul and under what conditions Ukraine is ready to participate in it. We still see that this meeting can’t and shouldn’t be hollow."

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a discussion of direct negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump on a Ukrainian settlement can’t start until after the Russia-Ukraine talks yield some results. Peskov was responding to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who expressed hope that Moscow and Kiev will be able to complete the technical phase of negotiations on June 2, opening the door for a meeting of the leaders of Turkey, the US, Russia and Ukraine.

Peskov also said on Friday that the Russian delegation is about to head out to Istanbul and would be ready to resume talks with Ukraine on the morning of June 2. The previous round of talks took place on May 16.