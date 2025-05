BEIRUT, May 30. /TASS/. Israel has delivered strikes on targets near the city of Jabla in Syria’s northwestern Latakia governorate, the Al Watan newspaper reported.

According to Al Watan, the targets were located in the village of Zama near Jabla. No further details were provided.

According to reports in the Arab mass media, sounds of explosions were heard in Syria’s Latakia and Tartus governorates.