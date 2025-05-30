German politician says US refusing Ukraine’s NATO membership is key to ending conflict

BERLIN, May 30. /TASS/. The United States’ rejecting the idea of Ukraine’s NATO membership and recognizing Russia’s security interests are essential for ending the Ukrainian conflict, Sevim Dagdelen from the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice said.

"The US administration’s refusal from Ukraine’s admission to NATO and recognition of Russia’s security interests are a key to a potential cessation of this awful war," she wrote on her X page.

According to Dagdelen, the German government and the European Union "should take this into account instead of continuing escalation and risking being dragged into the war through Taurus [long-range cruise missiles] supplies."

US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said, in an interview with ABC News earlier stated the validity of Russia's concern about NATO's expansion to the east. He said the North Atlantic Alliance might halt accepting new Eastern European countries into its ranks, since the United States understands that this is a matter of security for Russia. Commenting on Kellogg’s remarks, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that his statement is a result of closed-door Russia-US talks.

US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in January that the issue of Ukraine’s potential admission to NATO was not on the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is unacceptable for it.