Epoch of US global dominance ended — economist

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The epoch of Washington’s global dominance has ended but the United States cannot recognize it so far, American economist and professor at the Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs said in an interview with TASS.

"I think the US global dominance has ended. We are living in a multipolar world. Russia is the great power. The United States is the great power. China is the great power. India is the great power," Sachs said.

"The question is can we now live in peace in such an environment, will the US accept the fact that it cannot call the shots any more," the economist noted. So far, the US administration is still at the denial stage and believes that they "still run the show," Sachs said. "And that is a dangerous misconception in the United States," the US economist stressed.