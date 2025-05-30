China violated trade deal made with the US, Trump says

WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. China has violated the trade deal, US President Donald Trump says on the Truth Social.

"I made a fast deal with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen," the US leader said.

"That is the good news! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, has totally violated its agreement with us," Trump added. The US President did not give details about the specific agreement or China's actions.

Talks on trade and economic issues between the US and China were held in Switzerland on May 10-11. The parties informed about the mutual cut of tariffs since May 14 in conclusion of them.