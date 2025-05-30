Failure to resolve Ukrainian conflict will undermine trust in Europe, US — Macron

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. Trust in Europe and the US will be undermined if they fail to quickly resolve the conflict in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the Shangri-La Dialogue global security forum in Singapore.

"If both the US and Europeans are unable to fix the Ukrainian situation in the short run, I think the credibility in both the US and the Europeans who pretend to fix any crisis in these regions will be very low," he said, referring to a potential deterioration in the security situation in Asia and the West's readiness to contain China.