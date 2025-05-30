French opposition politician threatens vote of no confidence if government raises taxes

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. France’s National Rally party will vote no confidence in Prime Minister Francois Bayrou’s cabinet if he moves to raise taxes in order to balance the budget, Marine Le Pen, head of the party’s parliamentary faction, told BFMTV.

"If Bayrou plans to increase taxes the way [former French Prime Minister Michel] Barnier did before him, we will be forced to make the same decision we made to prevent the tax hike promoted by Mr. Barnier, that is, vote no confidence [in the government]," Le Pen noted.

"Since there is no political will to limit spending related to the current uncontrolled immigration, and there is also no will to fight fraud or limit what is really becoming an excessive contribution to the European Union, then, as always, they will have to use taxes. Taxes can take various forms but the ‘social VAT’ is a tax that will deal an unfair blow to low-income households," the politician explained.

Earlier, Bayrou announced that in the summer, he would present a long-term plan that "will require efforts from all French citizens." The prime minister admitted that the nation was "drowning in debt" and its production levels were below those in the neighboring countries.

Budget issues

French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry Eric Lombard stated earlier that the country’s government expected to maintain the budget deficit at the projected level of 5.4% in 2024, while the plan was to reduce the level to 4.6%, which will require the country to save 40 bln euros. He added that the goal is expected to be achieved by reducing government spending and increasing budget revenues.