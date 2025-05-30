Situation in Sumy area 'difficult' amid Russian forces' advance — authorities

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Authorities of the Sumy region in northern Ukraine are actively evacuating the population amid a 'difficult' situation due to the Russian army's advance, said Oleg Grigorov, head of the regional administration.

"The situation is difficult," he said on air of the Rada TV channel. "Evacuation is in full stride [in the Sumy region]."

Grigorov noted that mandatory evacuation was announced in 202 settlements located in four Ukrainian regions. "More than 500 people were evacuated over the past week, the evacuation efforts are the most active in the Sumy region and in the Konotop and Shostky regions," he said. "We conduct awareness-raising among the population and carry out appropriate work to ensure that the evacuation moves along, let's say, at a good pace."

It is possible that the mandatory evacuation zone might be further expanded, Grigorov pointed out. "In case the situation becomes more severe, we will immediately take appropriate steps to implement evacuation measures," he noted. At the same time, the authorities' actions are hampered by the reluctance of residents to leave, even their refusals to evacuate - such cases "are not isolated," Grigorov added.

The Ukrainian authorities often urge residents to leave towns and villages near the combat zone lately. At the end of April, Kiev announced a mandatory evacuation in seven villages in the Dnepropetrovsk region as Russian forces were approaching the area. The order affected residents of the territories bordering the Donetsk People's Republic.