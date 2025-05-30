Ukraine’s NATO membership remains debatable within alliance — Turkish top diplomat

ANKARA, May 30. /TASS/. As of today, Ukraine's prospects to join NATO remain a contentious issue within the alliance, and there are divergent opinions on the table, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga in Ankara, Fidan said that he "did not discuss this matter during his meetings in Russia" on May 26-27.

"To be honest, this topic has not even been raised," he noted. "The issue of NATO and Ukraine is a very serious subject for discussions within the alliance."

"Talks regarding this issue have been underway for a long time, and they have different dimensions," Fidan continued. "Realities of the ongoing war are also taken into account."

"Member states of the alliance approach this issue with differing views. Negotiations on this issue will certainly continue within NATO framework," the Turkish top diplomat stated.

He reminded that "NATO is a defensive alliance, an organization focused on deterrence."

"Which NATO stance would be more favorable for peace, freedom and stability in Ukraine? This should be discussed together. There is the position of Europe, the position of America, the position of Turkey, and these three positions must be somehow united," he added.

The Turkish foreign minister came to Moscow on a working visit on May 26-27. On May 26, he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the same day, Fidan also held a meeting with Vladimir Medinsky, the president's aide and head of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine. On May 27, Fidan met with Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said later in an interview with ABC News that Russia's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion are "fair." He noted that the North Atlantic Alliance might stop admitting new Eastern European countries, as the US agrees that this is a matter of Russia's security.