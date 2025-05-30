Ukraine’s memorandum calls for ceasefire on land, at sea, in air — newspaper

NEW YORK, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s memorandum includes provisions for a ceasefire on land, at sea and in the air, with monitoring to be carried out by "international partners," the New York Times reports, citing a senior Ukrainian official.

Earlier, Ukraine said that it had sent a document outlining its vision for a ceasefire and other aspects of resolving the conflict to Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced earlier that the second round of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine was set for June 2. The top diplomat said that the Russian delegation’s head, Vladimir Medinsky, would deliver Moscow’s memorandum on all aspects of overcoming the underlying causes of the crisis over to Ukraine. The previous round of talks was held on May 16, resulting in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of documents on a potential ceasefire. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting.